LO3 Capital Announces Investment in NewCo Plastics

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a private investment firm providing transformative capital to lower-middle market companies, announced today a senior subordinated debt and equity investment to support NewCo Plastics ("NewCo") acquisition of Magenta LLC and its affiliates, Permian Plastics LLC, and MM Plastics LLC (collectively, "Magenta").

NewCo, a platform formed by White Wolf Capital Group ("White Wolf"), is a vertically integrated provider of custom plastic injection molded parts and custom molds based out of Lockport, Illinois. NewCo's acquisition of Magenta and its affiliates provide a diversified custom injection molding solution for customers within the healthcare, personal care, biotechnology, chemicals, food & beverage, and a vast array of end markets. The acquisition of Magenta solidifies NewCo's commitment to providing mission-critical manufacturing services to its robust customer base across the medical, personal care, pharmaceutical, and industrial end markets.

This latest investment will mark LO3 Capital's tenth investment since the fund's launch in September of 2022. Glenn Harrison, Managing Director and Co-Founder of LO3 Capital, said, "We have a long-standing relationship with White Wolf and we look forward to supporting them as they continue their growth strategy with NewCo plastics."

Elie Azar, White Wolf Capital Group Founder, CEO and CIO, added, "NewCo Plastics and White Wolf are excited to partner with the talented teams at Magenta. We're well-positioned to offer a broader range of services and deliver an even better experience to our valued customers."

About LO3 Capital

LO3 Capital is a minority-owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York and Dallas and targets business with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds. For more information, please visit lo3capital.com

