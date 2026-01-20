LO3 Capital Provides Senior Debt Investment in FastTrack Staffing

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LO3 Capital, a private investment firm providing transformative capital to lower-middle market companies, announced today a senior debt investment in FastTrack Staffing, Inc. ("FastTrack"), a provider of temporary and temp-to-hire staffing services headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Founded in 1982, FastTrack is a well-established staffing and recruiting firm serving an extensive and diversified customer base across multiple industries, including light industrial, skilled trades, and non-clinical healthcare. The company operates fourteen locations across four states and is known for its strong customer relationships and consistent delivery of high-quality staffing solutions.

The transaction supports the acquisition of FastTrack by Randy Burkhart, an experienced owner-operator with over 30 years of experience in the staffing industry. Mr. Burkhart has a long-standing relationship with LO3 Capital and previously partnered with members of the LO3 team on the successful acquisition and exit of Bonney Staffing.

FastTrack's existing management team will remain in place following the transaction. Brad Dailey, who has led the company's day-to-day operations since 2015 and expanded the business from four to fourteen locations, will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer.

"FastTrack operates a scalable staffing platform with a proven operating model," said Glenn Harrison, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of LO3 Capital. "The company's disciplined operating approach, diversified customer base, and experienced leadership team position it well for continued growth. We are excited to partner once again with Randy and to support the next phase of FastTrack's development."

This transaction marks LO3 Capital's fifteenth investment since its September 2022 launch, reinforcing the firm's commitment to long-term value creation alongside management teams and private equity sponsors.

About LO3 Capital

LO3 Capital is a minority-owned private investment firm committed to helping lower-middle market companies grow. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York, and Dallas and targets businesses with over $3 million of EBITDA across a variety of industries. LO3 Capital partners with management teams, business owners, and private equity firms to finance organic growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and ownership transitions. LO3 Capital was previously a division of Live Oak Growth Capital and continues to manage the Live Oak Growth Capital funds.

For more information, please visit www.lo3capital.com.

SOURCE LO3 Capital LLC