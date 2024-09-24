Loacker Announces Distribution Into Wawa Convenience Stores

Loacker Classic Wafers bring bites of sweet indulgence to nearly 1,000 Wawa store shelves

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loacker , the iconic Italian wafer and confectionery company, today announced the introduction of its delicious Loacker Classic Wafers into Wawa stores nationwide. This marks the brand's debut in Wawa, a premier convenience store chain with a strong following that shares Loacker's relentless commitment to quality.

Loacker's Classic Hazelnut Wafers and Classic Dark Chocolate Wafers provide Wawa shoppers with easy grab-and-go options to elevate lunch boxes, snacks and more.

"We are delighted to bring our elevated wafer treats and premium flavors to Wawa's customers," said TJ Rooney, president of Loacker USA. "For nearly 100 years, Loacker has believed in celebrating small moments through intentional indulgence. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to sharing that belief with new consumers in the United States through products that provide them with that light, crispy indulgence at any time of day."

Loacker's Classic Hazelnut Wafers and Classic Dark Chocolate Wafers are now available in nearly 1,000 Wawa locations across the United States, providing shoppers with easy grab-and-go options to elevate lunch boxes, snacks and more. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house to cocoa from Loacker's sustainable farming programs, these premium wafers bring pure goodness to fall routines and simple moments throughout the day.

Whether celebrating a seasonal holiday, personal milestone, or simply indulging in a delicious bite, Loacker's wafers are designed to lightly sweeten every occasion.

Founded in 1925, Loacker is committed to quality and tradition. For nearly 100 years, Loacker has crafted its confections with the finest ingredients, creating an exceptional flavor experience.

To learn more about Loacker, visit loacker.com . To find Loacker at a Wawa location near you, visit wawa.com .

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries, and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps nearly 100 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients.

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, Loacker has been offering the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of their magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano, Italy. Really not much has changed since then: Loacker now makes all their delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto (IT) and Heinfels (AT), using only carefully selected ingredients, with no trace of any artificial flavorings, added colors or preservatives, and pack their snacks fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why Loacker is constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

