Loacker Unveils Three Irresistible Treats for Sharing in the Height of the Holiday Season

Since first founded in 1925, Loacker has committed to quality and tradition. For over 90 years, Loacker has crafted its confections with the finest ingredients, creating an exceptional flavor experience; pure goodness meant to be shared. Loacker's holiday assortments and the Tortina Mini pack are designed for sharing, elevating holiday celebrations and delighting guests. They're great for entertaining and make the perfect gift.

Available at Costco, the new Loacker wafer cookies assortments and the Tortina Mini pack will make every gathering a truly delicious and unforgettable experience. Share the love and taste the tradition with Loacker's holiday assortment.

Whether celebrating Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, the festive winter holidays, or ringing in the new year, Loacker's newest offerings are here to sweeten the occasion. All of Loacker's products are made with only the finest ingredients: 100% Italian hazelnuts, sustainably sourced cocoa and real vanilla from Madagascar, and with no preservatives, no added colors, and no added flavors.

Tortina Mini pack (Available Now): Made in Italy since 1925, Loacker's well-loved Tortina Mini has finally made its debut in the United States this fall. Costco customers can be the first to experience what Supreme calls "the world's finest chocolate enrobed cream wafers." Inside the Tortina Mini pack, chocolate lovers will find 42 bite-sized, individually wrapped delights in their original flavor, two crispy wafers with a layer of Hazelnut cream filling in between, fully enrobed by delicious milk chocolate.

Holiday Tin (Available November 2023): The new Loacker Holiday Tin infuses the season with festive goodness perfect for sharing. Inside this beautifully designed tin, discover 34 individually wrapped specialties in 12 different varieties. These include Tortina Mini in both original and dark, Patisserie options such as Crème Noisette, Coconut, Dark Hazelnut, Cappuccino, and White Coconut, and Mini Chocolat in Hazelnut and Dark Chocolate, as well as the all-time favorites of Minis in Hazelnut, Vanilla and Chocolate varieties. Each of these shareable selections are made with Loacker's 100% Italian hazelnuts roasted in-house, sustainably sourced cocoa, and vanilla pods from Madagascar.

Lunar New Year Box (Available December 2023): In preparation for celebration on February 10, 2024, Loacker's Best of Moments Lunar New Year Box offers a collection of 67 individually wrapped snacks. The assortment includes Loacker Minis in Matcha, Chocolate, and Vanilla, Patisserie in Crème Noisette, White Coconut, Cappuccino and Dark Hazelnut, Tortina Mini in both original and dark, as well as and Gardena Mini in Hazelnut, Chocolate, and Coconut.

"We believe in the power of bringing people together over delicious delights, and festive moments call for something sweet to share," said TJ Rooney, President of Loacker, North America. "Introducing these sharable sweet snacks is our way of bringing more joy to this holiday season."

Loacker's commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and premium ingredients ensures that these offerings are delicious moments meant to be shared with loved ones. Head to Costco for the chance to add a touch of Italian magic to this year's holiday celebrations.

The new Tortina Mini pack, Happy Holidays Tin, and the Lunar New Year Box will all be available at selected Costco locations starting in 2023. For more information about Loacker's Costco offerings and the brand's commitment to quality and sustainability, please contact Rachel Morrison and visit LoackerUSA.com .

Discover Loacker, where moments of joy and togetherness are crafted, one bite at a time.

About Loacker

Loacker is an Italian family company known for its delicious wafers, patisseries, and chocolates. Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps more than 98 years ago, the geography of Loacker's origins (Mount Sciliar in the South-Tyrolean Dolomites of the Italian Alps) is meaningful because it embodies the natural values of the brand and unique sourcing of ingredients. Since the company was first founded, the Loacker family has always had the highest level of respect for their natural surroundings. From 100% Italian hazelnuts freshly roasted by Loacker in-house, to authentic vanilla pods from Madagascar, Loacker aims to create the best taste using high-quality ingredients.

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, Loacker has been offering the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of their magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano, Italy. Really not much has changed since then: Loacker now makes all their delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto (IT) and Heinfels (AT), using only carefully selected ingredients, with no trace of any artificial flavorings, added colors or preservatives, and pack their snacks fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why Loacker is constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

