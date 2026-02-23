Lobos 1707 Activates 7-Day Buzzer Beater Fan Reward Program Following Phoenix Suns' Double-Overtime Game-Winning Shot vs. Orlando Magic

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has activated its 7-day Buzzer Beater Reward Program following Phoenix Suns' 113-110 double-overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on February 21 at PHX Arena.

With 0.0 seconds remaining in double overtime, Jalen Green connected on a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing, securing the Suns' win in dramatic fashion. The shot marked the decisive buzzer beater in a game that featured multiple late-stage swings and extended into double overtime.

Lobos 1707 Buzzer Beater. Image Courtesy of Lobos 1707.

The game-winning shot officially triggered Lobos 1707's season-long Buzzer Beater program, an initiative rooted in the brand's ethos, It's All About the Finish, celebrating decisive, culture-shaping moments in sport.

7-Day Consumer Offer Now Live:

Beginning February 21, 2026, the offer will run for seven (7) days and end at 11.59 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Consumers may purchase any Lobos 1707 expression at a participating bar or restaurant

Visit LobosFinish.com

Upload a qualifying receipt

Eligible participants will receive reimbursement via Venmo, subject to state eligibility and official program terms.

Developed in collaboration with elite basketball trainer Lethal Shooter, the Buzzer Beater Initiative reinforces Lobos 1707's continued investment in basketball culture.

For more details visit LobosFinish.com

@LOBOS1707

About Lobos 1707:

Lobos 1707 is a premium tequila and mezcal house rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and modern expression, crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and refined in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, with a signature finish in Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry casks that creates a layered, distinguished flavor profile. Guided by founder Diego Osorio and a collective of cultural leaders, the brand blends tradition with contemporary artistry and has earned more than 30 gold and double gold medals across top competitions including the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, and LA Spirits Awards, with Forbes recognizing it as one of the "Five Best Tequilas in the World." For more from the pack, follow @Lobos1707 and please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal