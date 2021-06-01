Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado Awarded Double Gold Medal From New York International Spirits Competition

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is proud to share that Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado was awarded the Double Gold medal by the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and early backer, legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

Featuring unique and elevated flavor profiles influenced by both old and new world techniques, Lobos 1707 Tequilas and Mezcal are cultivated from 100% blue weber agave. Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado reaches its robust flavor by resting for over six slow months in American white oak barrels. The liquid is blended with a touch of Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo and finished in the brand's historic Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels using the solera system method. The liquid is also additive free; both the color and flavor are natural results of the aging process and PX finish. Reposado revolutionizes any drink with spicy aromas and audacious flavor.

About New York International Spirits Competition

What sets the New York International Spirits Competition apart from other international beverage competitions is the trade only blind judging panel. The retail store buyer, sommelier, restaurant beverage director, hotelier, distributor and importer are the judges for the New York City competition. The NYISC team believes that these judges, whose livelihood rely upon their skill set, truly know what the consumer wants, as they receive on a daily basis the feedback from the consumer of what is good and what will sell.

About Lobos 1707

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. James and Maverick Carter are part of Main Street Advisors' (MSA) investment group, which co-led the investment in Lobos 1707 with Mezorio Spirits. Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are also investors through MSA along with Klutch Sports Group CEO and Founder, Rich Paul. Torch Capital rounds out the investment team. The portfolio includes Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, all premium products infused with history, culture and family legacy. Harvested, distilled and bottled in the Los Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico, Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal feature unique and elevated flavor profiles influenced by both old and new world techniques. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are cultivated from 100% blue weber agave and then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels, using the solera method before bottling. Product design includes the Osorio Family Coat of Arms and the Agave Wind Rose Compass to represent the union of Spanish and Mexican cultures. A portion of proceeds will be donated to wolf sanctuaries in Mexico and the United States. Lobos 1707 supports the Barstool fund, which supports the hospitality industry impacted by COVID 19. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707.

