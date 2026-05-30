Local Action to Protect Our Youth from Nicotine Addiction

National League of Cities and Healthy Americas Foundation Issue Call to Action with

4 Steps Cities Can Take to Protect Youth from Flavored Tobacco



Sunday, May 31st is World No Tobacco Day

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, flavored nicotine products are driving youth nicotine addiction. To mark World No Tobacco Day, the National League of Cities (NLC) and the Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF) have issued a new policy brief, 4 Practical Steps Cities Can Take Now to Protect Youth from Flavored Tobacco, that calls on local leaders to take action and offers four practical strategies cities can use right now along with real-world examples and clear steps to get started.

The Issue at Hand

The new brief from NLC and HAF finds one in six high school students currently use e-cigarettes and almost nine in 10 high school e-cigarette users report using flavored products, making flavors a primary driver of youth nicotine addiction. In addition, recent studies, including brain mapping research, have shown that the addition of flavors in tobacco products significantly boosts the number of nicotinic receptors in the brain, contributing to higher addiction rates. Despite this evidence, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized certain fruit flavored electronic cigarette products.

Proposed Solutions

"Cities are navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape while working to protect youth from nicotine addiction. We are proud to join with the Healthy Americas Foundation to offer this new resource with four practical strategies cities can use right now along with real-world examples and clear steps to protect youth from nicotine addiction, said Lourdes Aceves, Director of Health and Wellbeing for the National League of Cities.

Policy strategies for cities outline in the new brief are –

Restrict flavored tobacco sales near schools and youth spaces: Policies that limit sales of flavored tobacco products within a set distance (e.g., 500 feet) of schools, parks, and other places where youth gather.

Policies that limit sales of flavored tobacco products within a set distance (e.g., 500 feet) of schools, parks, and other places where youth gather. License tobacco retailers and reduce overconcentration: Policies that require tobacco retailers to obtain a local license and comply with youth protective rules, such as spacing requirements or caps on the number of retailers.

Policies that require tobacco retailers to obtain a local license and comply with youth protective rules, such as spacing requirements or caps on the number of retailers. Adopt comprehensive bans on flavored tobacco products: Policies that prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, without exemptions.

Policies that prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, without exemptions. Partner with schools to implement supportive, nonpunitive school policies: School policies that keep campuses tobacco free while focusing on education and cessation, not punishment.

Call to Action

"Our collaboration with NLC represents our shared commitment to helping policymakers, educators, and community leaders unite in the fight against the flavored tobacco epidemic plaguing Hispanic youth. By adopting these policies, we can protect our young people from the grip of nicotine addiction and ensure a healthier, smoke-free future for all," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the Healthy Americas Foundation.

According to the NLC and HAF, cities have multiple pathways to act, even in states with preemption. Licensing, zoning, and school partnerships remain powerful tools to reduce youth exposure and access. The brief highlighting the four key policy actions cities can take is available at www.healthyamericasfund.org/4steps or city leaders can email [email protected] for more information and support in efforts.

About the Healthy Americas Foundation

The Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF) works to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the Americas. HAF's efforts are grounded in the experience of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and its network of partners. Learn more at www.healthyamericasfund.org.

About The National League of Cities

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America's cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people across the country. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions. Stay connected with NLC on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)