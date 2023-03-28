Local Agency Tegan Digital Wins Gold at the MUSE Creative Awards

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegan Digital added to their award-winning resume recently, earning two gold designations in its inaugural debut in the 2023 MUSE Creative Awards. The Dallas-based agency competed alongside world-class brands including Adidas, Corona, and TikTok to secure victories in both Website and Integrated Marketing categories.

Tegan struck gold in MUSE's Website division with their comprehensive site redesign for Dallas' esteemed Temple Emanu-El. Following a StoryBrand messaging framework, the agency conceived an entirely reimagined digital platform that would cater to both congregants and prospects, and introduced captivating design elements to reflect the Temple's all-inclusive mission and welcoming spirit.

Tegan brought home a second gold award in the Integrated Marketing category for their work on the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum's first full-fledged branding campaign. The "Humanity Lives Here" campaign was designed to center the Museum as a place where both education and remembrance can serve as powerful conduits of change. The agency spearheaded strategy, design, copywriting, and visual storytelling, crafting a compelling narrative to draw local visitors to the space. The campaign ran as a multi-year effort, spanning a wide range of media, including connected TV, OOH, print, digital displays, paid search, and paid social.

The wins at MUSE mark the Museum's 17th award since its partnership with Tegan began in 2019 and Temple Emanu-El's first. In 2022, Tegan brought home 14 awards and have their sights set on securing more this upcoming season.

"We're humbled and honored to be recognized by the MUSE Creative Awards for doing the work we love every day for our clients," said John Herrington, VP Client Services at Tegan Digital. "The folks we partner with at Temple Emanu-El and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum are passionate about doing good in the world, and we're thrilled to play a small part in that."

The MUSE Creative Awards is one of 22 global competitions sponsored by the International Awards Associate. These creative competitions attract over 75,000 submissions from creative professionals representing 108 countries.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io .

Media Contact:

John Herrington

VP Client Services

214-938-1611

[email protected]

SOURCE Tegan Digital