Local and Global Poetry Springs Up on DC's Iconic Downtown Streets

Golden Haiku competition achieves largest worldwide participation to date

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) announced the winners of its 13th annual Golden Haiku competition. This year's theme, "The Joy of Nature," inspired haiku submissions from writers representing 90+ countries, marking a new record for international participation in Golden Haiku.

2026 Golden Haiku sign on display in downtown Washington, DC's Golden Triangle neighborhood

As spring approaches, Golden Haiku is warming the streets with selected haiku from writers of all ages displayed on 200+ colorful signs in tree box gardens around the Golden Triangle. A panel of haiku experts selected the haiku presented throughout the neighborhood.

The 2026 Golden Haiku first place winner is John Pappas from Boston:

night snow

the hiss and pop

of an old LP

This year, the BID received just shy of 5,000 haiku from more than 2,600 submitters, representing every state in the US, plus DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands—as well as 90+ countries around the globe. The complete list of Golden Haiku winners is online at goldentriangledc.com/haiku.

"Haiku popping up each year in the Golden Triangle is a sure sign that spring is on the way," said Leona Agouridis, President and CEO of the Golden Triangle BID. "After this cold and icy winter, it brings a smile to people's faces when they step outside into warmer weather and are greeted by hundreds of haiku signs around the neighborhood."

Showcasing creative poetry from both the local and worldwide community is a fitting reflection of the Golden Triangle. The evolving neighborhood is set among a cluster of major international institutions in the heart of DC's downtown and known for its topnotch public art program. Distinguished by its central location near the White House and large office population, the area has been transforming into a premier mixed-use neighborhood in recent years, with the Golden Triangle becoming increasingly recognized as a livable, innovative, and global community.

Now through May, haiku can be enjoyed on a stroll through the Golden Triangle. Winning haiku have been added to the BID's free, self-guided public art tour, which celebrates the poetry as art and takes explorers on a short walk to see more than 20 museum-quality artworks around the Golden Triangle.

About the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District

The Golden Triangle BID is a dynamic neighborhood that extends from the front yard of the White House to Dupont Circle. The BID works to enhance the area's economic vitality by improving public spaces and supporting a strong downtown community. For more information, visit goldentriangledc.com and follow the BID on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Golden Triangle Business Improvement District