Local and Native non-profits receive $450,000 in grants from Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Eight causes advancing education, health, culture and resilience

Grants fuel long‑term wellbeing and uplift overlooked communities

HIGHLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation (YSMN) announced $450,000 in grants to eight local and Native‑led nonprofits, underscoring the Tribe's commitment to empower communities, elevate voices and build pathways to lasting resilience. The grants will help fund direct impact programs that advance the long-term wellbeing of people and the environment.

Each aligned with one of the Tribe's four giving pillars, this year's honorees are:

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools , receiving a $100,000 grant to support the comprehensive "cradle to career roadmap" which aims to support the county-wide vision of life-long learning where every student has the mindset and disposition for college and career readiness.





, receiving a $100,000 grant to provide evidence-based treatment and empower those affected by addiction.





, receiving a $50,000 grant to provide art programming for residents of San Bernardino County broadening accessibility for artists and programming.





, receiving a $50,000 grant to advance civic participation and political power within Native American communities. CNVP employs an integrated voter engagement strategy that combines voter registration, education, organizing, research, and leadership development.





receiving a $50,000 grant to provide students with early and equal access to engaging and quality computer science instruction to build a foundation for their success in STEM classes, majors and jobs.





receiving a $50,000 grant to strengthen local journalism by providing funding, shared resources and collaborative opportunities for journalists and media organizations in the region.





, receiving a $25,000 grant to create the First America Podcast which will focus on the 250-year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence from a Native-American perspective.





, receiving a $25,000 grant to create the First America Podcast which will focus on the 250-year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence from a Native-American perspective. Who We Play For, receiving a $25,000 grant to provide affordable heart screenings and advocate for awareness in San Bernardino County Schools.

In the last two decades, YSMN has contributed over $450 million to charitable causes and continues to dedicate resources to underfunded communities in the Inland Empire region. These efforts continue the Tribe's inherent stewardship of their Serrano ancestral lands, uplifting those who dwell within them.

To learn more about the Tribe's giving, visit SanManuelCares.org.

About Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. The Tribe, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, proudly reclaims their ancestral name—Yuhaaviatam (pronounced "yu-HAH-vee-ah-tahm")— honoring the deep-rooted heritage and enduring legacy of their people. Exercising their inherent sovereign right to self-governance, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is committed to providing essential services to their citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development.

As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Yuhaaviatam have called this region home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

For more information, visit sanmanuel-nsn.gov

