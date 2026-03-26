Local Arizona College of Nursing Faculty Member Awarded Full Scholarship for Doctoral Degree

CINCINNATI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A local faculty member of Arizona College of Nursing's (AZCN's) Cincinnati campus has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship for a doctoral degree at American College of Education (ACE) as part of the newly announced AZCN-ACE partnership.

Arizona College of Nursing faculty member, Taitum Godfrey.

Taitum Godfrey, a faculty member of AZCN's Cincinnati campus, was selected for a full doctoral scholarship with ACE through this collaboration, opening the door to advanced roles in education and nursing. Godfrey shares, 'This doctoral scholarship with ACE enables me to pursue an advanced leadership role within Arizona College of Nursing and participate in shaping national conversations about the future of nursing education.'

AZCN's Cincinnati campus welcomed its first nursing students in 2023 and celebrated its first class of graduates from its BSN from the program in 2025, a part of the nearly 5,000 AZCN alumni total nationwide. Through their partnership with ACE, AZCN graduates, faculty, and staff gain access to discounted tuition.

'This partnership allows us to further address the nursing shortage, providing more opportunities for nurses to continue their education and fill critical needs,' said ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson. 'We are proud to support leaders in nursing like Taitum, who are hardworking, dedicated, and ready to continue their support the future of healthcare.'

For AZCN, the partnership and scholarship represent a continued commitment to providing value to their team. 'We are proud to create opportunities that support our graduates and team, furthering our mission to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities they serve,' shares AZCN Chief Executive Officer Jason E. Anderson.

Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 24 campuses across 15 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing