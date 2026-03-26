Local Arizona College of Nursing Graduate Awarded Full Scholarship for Master's Degree

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A local graduate of Arizona College of Nursing's (AZCN's) Fort Lauderdale campus has been awarded a full-tuition scholarship for the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program at American College of Education (ACE) as part of the newly announced AZCN-ACE partnership.

Kelsie Hercules and Dean Jenny Lucy at Arizona College of Nursing Fort Lauderdale campus advancement ceremony.

Kelsie Hercules, a graduate of AZCN's Fort Lauderdale campus, is one of two AZCN alumni nationwide selected for a full MSN scholarship with ACE through this collaboration, opening the door to advanced education and leadership opportunities. Hercules shares, 'This scholarship is more than financial assistance to me. It represents belief—in my potential, in my purpose, and in the future nurse leader I want to become.'

AZCN's Fort Lauderdale campus welcomed its first nursing students in 2020, and nearly 450 nurses have earned their BSN from the program in Florida since that time, a part of the nearly 5,000 AZCN alumni total nationwide. Through their partnership with ACE, AZCN graduates maximize the value of their BSN coursework by transferring nine credits into ACE's MSN program. They are also able to take advantage of discounted tuition.

'This partnership allows us to further address the nursing shortage, providing more opportunities for nurses to continue their education and fill critical faculty needs,' said ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson. 'We are proud to support graduates like Kelsie, who are hardworking, dedicated, and ready to step into roles to support the future of healthcare.'

For AZCN, the partnership and scholarship represent a continued commitment to providing value to their alumni. 'We are proud to create opportunities that support our graduates and advance our mission to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities they serve,' shares AZCN Chief Executive Officer Jason E. Anderson.

As Hercules notes, 'Through my MSN, I want to build programs that educate, empower, and support patients long after they leave the hospital.' Now, through the partnership with ACE and her scholarship award, Hercules is poised to continue her path towards leadership in nursing and support of the healthcare needs in the region.

Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 24 campuses across 15 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing