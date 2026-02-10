Local Business Owner Celebrates New Venture in Cornelius, North Carolina with Opening of Their Third PostalAnnex--Offering Shipping and More Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Cornelius, NC to new owner, Ajay Guthi. This new PostalAnnex, formerly known as Postmarked, is Ajay's third PostalAnnex location and is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located at 20619 Torrence Chapel Rd, Ste. 116, in Cornelius, NC 28031, this newly converted PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services, such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"I saw this location as an opportunity to establish another PostalAnnex in this area," said Ajay. "By converting this business to a PostalAnnex, in addition to my other two locations, we're able to provide more services to more people in more places."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our growth is fueled by franchisees who see the opportunity to transform and serve their communities in new ways. By converting to a PostalAnnex location in Cornelius, NC, Ajay is adding to the brand power and reliability PostalAnnex has in North Carolina. He's building upon a strong foundation and expanding access to essential services for local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #25014, located in Cornelius, NC, and the services offered at the new location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25014.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

