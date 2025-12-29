Local Business Owner Celebrates New Venture with Opening New PostalAnnex Location in Montebello, California

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Montebello, CA. This new PostalAnnex, owned and operated by Mark Magna, is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping services, mailbox rental, and office services to the local community.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming space where the community can rely on us for convenience and trusted services. Our location is committed to making every customer feel valued and supported. We look forward to building strong connections and being a helpful resource for our neighbors," said Magna.

Located at 1500 E Washington Blvd. in Montebello, CA 90640, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rental, and notary public services, as well as office services like printing, packaging supplies, and more.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're excited to add this PostalAnnex location to our franchise network, where local businesses and residents will find the services they depend on. We're confident it will become a trusted part of the community," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #25020, located at 1500 E Washington Blvd. in Montebello, CA 90640, and the services offered at the new Montebello location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25020.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.