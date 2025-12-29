Local Business Owners Celebrate New Business Venture with Opening of PostalAnnex Location in Mint Hill, North Carolina

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is proud to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Mint Hill, NC by new owners, Sonal and Jyotsna Parmar. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping services, mailbox rentals, and office services to the local community.

Located in Mint Hill Pavillion at 7114 Brighton Park Dr., Ste. 320, in Mint Hill, NC 28227, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, and notary public services, as well as office services, printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"We were looking to purchase a PostalAnnex near the Charlotte area after owning and operating a convenience store. We fell in love with Mint Hill and found a great location to serve the local community. We are also looking to get involved with local nonprofits in the near future," said new owner, Sonal Parmar.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our franchisees' passion and dedication are what drive our growth. With the opening of the new PostalAnnex location in Mint Hill, NC, Sonal and Jyotsna will continue this tradition of excellence, offering indispensable services to local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24014, located in Mint Hill Pavilion at 7114 Brighton Park Dr., Ste. 320, in Mint Hill, NC 28227, and the services offered at this new location, please visit www.postalannex.com/24014.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.