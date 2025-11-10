Local Business Owner Celebrates New Venture with Opening of a New PostalAnnex in Tucson, Arizona

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Tucson, AZ, to owners, Josh and Lani Baker. This new PostalAnnex brings new life to the location, which was formerly a Ship n' Mail Xpress that was operating for over 25 years. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to Get More Done in One Stop.

Located in the Ironwood community at 2114 W. Grant Rd., in Tucson, AZ 85745, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"I've been in this area my whole life. We also own another PostalAnnex and AIM Mail Center in the Tucson area. It feels good to provide services on this side of town and make life more convenient for folks in the neighborhood," said Josh.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our franchisees are at the heart of our success, and their commitment continues to fuel our growth," said Patrick Edd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "With the opening of the new PostalAnnex location in Tucson, AZ, Josh and Lani will offer reliable, essential services to their community with a high quality of service."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #25013 located at 2114 W. Grant Rd., in Tucson, AZ, 85745, and the services offered at the new Tucson, AZ location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25013.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

