New Owner of 32-Year-Old Pak Mail in Alpharetta, Georgia Seeks to Build Her Business with Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Alpharetta, GA to new owner, Kuana Miles. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services from this Pak Mail for the last 32 years.

Located at 9925 Haynes Bridge Rd., Ste. 200, in Alpharetta, GA 30022, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, and office solutions, such as printing and packaging supplies.

"As an existing small business owner, I was already visiting a Pak Mail location daily to drop off shipments. One day, I thought, it would be a great idea to run my own shipping center. I contacted Annex Brands and began exploring the franchise model, only to find that the previous owner was looking to sell his location. Needless to say, the rest is history, and here I am," said Miles.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kuana into the Annex Brands family and look forward to supporting her," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "It's exactly this kind of relationship our locations have with the communities they serve that demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our business model."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail US301, located in Alpharetta, GA at 9925 Haynes Bridge Rd., Ste. 200, in Alpharetta, GA 30022, and the services offered at this location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US301.

ABOUT COMPANY:

