Local Small Business Owner Opens Pak Mail Inside of His Existing Accounting Business in Springville, Alabama--Offering Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Pak Mail location inside of Chapman Accounting Solutions in Springville, AL to new owner, Edward Chapman. This new Pak Mail is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to provide more service to more people in more places.

Located inside Chapman's existing accounting business, Chapman Accounting Solutions, at 7224 US Highway 11, in Springville, AL 35146, this new Pak Mail location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, as well as office services like printing, shredding, notary, packaging supplies, and more.

"I feel that this Pak Mail location will provide essential services to the Springville community–specifically in regards to mailing packages and providing business services such as shredding, copying, and notary," said Chapman. "Although I have lived and owned this CPA firm in Springville for many years, there are many residents I have not had the pleasure of meeting. I am hoping the additional foot traffic will allow me to meet more residents in the area."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are thrilled that Edward has decided to join our franchise family so he can offer Pak Mail shipping and office services inside of his accounting business," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We have a handful of Pak Mail locations that operate inside of established businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and more. These unique Pak Mail locations typically offer a handful of essential services, but Edward wanted to offer more shipping and office services to his current customers and the community during their existing business hours. We're looking forward to supporting Edward as he expands his business with this new Pak Mail."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail Express #25019, located inside Chapman Accounting Solutions, at 7224 US Highway 11, in Springville, AL 35146, and the services offered at the new Springville, AL location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US25019.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

