Local Business Owner Celebrates New Venture with Opening of Their First PostalAnnex in Houston, Texas

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location between the Montrose and Boulevard Oaks communities in Houston, Texas, to Hiren Patel. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to Get More Done in One Stop.

Located in 4212 Woodhead St., in Houston, TX 77098, this new PostalAnnex location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rental, and notary public services, as well as office services like printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"My goal is to create a place where neighbors feel supported—whether they're shipping something important, running a small business, or just need a reliable helping hand. I'm excited to build meaningful relationships here and become a trusted resource for the community," said Patel.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Franchisees are at the heart of our continued success. With the opening of the new PostalAnnex location in Houston, Hiren carries forward our commitment to excellence, delivering essential services to both local businesses and residents," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #25024, located at 4212 Woodhead St., in Houston, TX 77098, and the services offered at the new Houston location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25024.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

