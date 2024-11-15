Local Business Owner Opens New Pak Mail Location in Conway, SC

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Pak Mail location in Conway, SC. This new Pak Mail is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located in University Shoppes at 2246 E Highway 501, Unit C, this new Pak Mail store will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, notary public services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more.

"We were interested in opening a Pak Mail because we own a local Navis Pack & Ship, which is a commercial-focused shipping and freight business, and we wanted to introduce more services to residential and business customers," said DJ Hucks, owner of Pak Mail Conway, SC. "We look forward to meeting more people in our community and providing them every day pack and ship options and other office services."

Annex Brands, the parent company of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our franchisees' passion and dedication are at the heart of our growth," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "With his experience as a Navis Pack & Ship owner, DJ is well-prepared to bring the trusted services of Pak Mail to the community, supporting both local businesses and residents."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including Pak Mail, PostalAnnex, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail #24002, located at 2246 E Highway 501, Unit C, Conway, SC 29526, and the services offered at the new Conway location, please visit www.pakmail.com/us24002.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

