Local Business Owners Celebrate New Venture with Opening of Their First Pak Mail in Buckeye Lake, Ohio

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Pak Mail location in Buckeye Lake, OH, owned by Bob Kesterson and Aaron Spridgeon. Kesterson formerly owned two Navis Pack & Ship locations in the greater Cincinnati, OH and Columbus, OH areas, respectively. Navis Pack & Ship has been part of the Annex Brands family for years, and Bob has proudly served these two communities with commercial shipping solutions for nearly a decade. Now, he's bringing that same expertise and dedication to his new role as co-owner of the Pak Mail retail location. This Pak Mail offers a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to Get More Done in One Stop.

Located in the Blue Heron Boardwalk Plaza at 4595 Walnut Rd., Ste, L, in Buckeye Lake, OH 43008, this new Pak Mail location offers a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rental, and notary public services, as well as office services like printing, packaging supplies, and more.

"We are honored to serve Buckeye Lake as the owners of this Pak Mail location and be a dependable stop for our neighbors. It's all about making sure every customer experience is easy, helpful, and dependable," said Kesterson.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"Our growth is powered by the passion and drive of our franchisees. Bob is a long-time franchisee of Annex Brands, so it's energizing to see him evolve as a business owner in this new venture with Aaron," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail #25015, located in the Blue Heron Boardwalk Plaza, at 4595 Walnut Rd., Ste, L, in Buckeye Lake, OH 43008, and the services offered at this new Pak Mail location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US25015.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

