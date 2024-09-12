Local Business Owners Celebrate New Venture with Opening of Their First Pak Mail Store

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading packing and shipping franchisors, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Pak Mail location in Johns Creek, GA. This new store is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located in Rivermont Square at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Rd. Ste. 620, this new Pak Mail center will offer a comprehensive array of services, including private mailbox rental, notary public services, and shipping via major carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS for more ways to ship. Additionally, the store will offer copy and printing services, as well as packaging supplies and expert packing services.

"As experienced business owners with a previous franchise, Pak Mail looked like a great opportunity to us and we knew we could do it," said Mehul Patel, co-owner of Pak Mail Johns Creek, GA. "We're excited to offer multiple services to our customers and serve our community and its needs."

Annex Brands, the parent company of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are excited to welcome Mehul and Kirit to our franchise family. With their previous business experience, they bring with them their knowledge and commitment to excellence," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Office of Annex Brands. "With the opening of this new Pak Mail store, they will deliver essential services that local businesses and residents of Johns Creek can rely on."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including Pak Mail, PostalAnnex, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail Center #23026, located at 8465 Holcomb Bridge Rd. Ste. 620, Johns Creek, GA 30022, and the services offered at the new Johns Creek location, please visit www.pakmail.com/23026.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 850 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.