Local Cargill employees, families to benefit from new Marathon Health Center in Wyalusing, Pa.

WYALUSING, Pa., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 1,000 eligible Cargill employees and their families, access to incremental accessible, affordable healthcare has become a reality thanks to the recent opening of a local health center at the company's Wyalusing beef facility. Operated by Marathon Health, a leading provider of facilities that enable employers to optimize the health of their workforce and business, Wyalusing will be the 12th such center opened to support Cargill protein production employees across the U.S.

"By supplementing existing medical coverage with a health center for our employees and their families, we are providing a more convenient way for them to seek quality preventive care," said Andy Ripic, Cargill Wyalusing plant general manager. "We are delighted to provide new services that help ensure the health of families and communities."

The Marathon Health center offers high-quality healthcare, health assessments, education about health risks, and tools and support to address individual health concerns. It operates similar to a doctor's office and is staffed by a nurse practitioner and licensed practical nurse.

"Supporting Cargill's employees and their families with an additional care option in their community is one of our primary goals with the Cargill near-site health centers we operate," said Jerry Ford, CEO Marathon Health. "With patient navigation support as well as treatment for common illnesses, we are able to help coordinate and improve the care continuum. It is a win for our patients and the community as a whole."

In addition to the center in Wyalusing, Marathon Health currently operates health facilities for Cargill employees and their families in Fort Morgan, Colo.; Albert Lea, Minn.; Schuyler and Nebraska City, Neb.; Fort Worth and Friona, Texas; Dodge City, Kan.; Hazleton, Pa.; Springdale, Ark.: Marshall, Mo.; and Harrisonburg, Va.

Cargill's Wyalusing beef facility produces fresh beef and value-added products for retail, foodservice and food ingredients customers. Built in 1942 and acquired by Cargill in 2002, the plant currently employs more than 1,200 people.

About Marathon Health

Marathon Health offers a proven solution for helping employers reduce the total cost of healthcare. The Marathon Health approach integrates the best practices of onsite primary care, health assessment with risk identification, coaching and advocacy, and disease management for high cost chronic conditions. Marathon Health supports its unique model with an eHealth Portal delivering medical content, interactive diet and fitness tools, a personal health record, and an electronic medical record to manage care. For more information, please visit www.marathon-health.com.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

