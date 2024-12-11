Local Clevelander Wins $500,000 on Scratcher Using Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com Customer Claims Winnings From Holiday-Themed Scratcher

CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com , the online platform and app that allows individuals to safely and securely order official state lottery tickets and scratchers from their mobile phone and other devices, announced today that one lucky Cleveland, Ohio resident (who wishes to remain anonymous) has won $500,000 after purchasing a Home for the Holidays scratcher via the Jackpot.com app.

$500,000 winner holding up their check after purchasing winning ticket on Jackpot.com

"It feels amazing, a true surprise," the winner said, reflecting on the shock of the win. "I didn't even have to leave my house. My main goal is to save my winnings for the future, but I still have my eyes set on those eights," referring to their long-held favorite numbers in Pick 4 games.

The lucky player began using the Jackpot.com app when it launched in Ohio almost two years ago after hearing about the app on the radio. After initially using the app for draw lottery games, the winner started to buy scratchers this October when Jackpot added the option. The player made the move to Jackpot after playing in-stores for about eight years because of the convenience. While this was the mystery winner's biggest win, it was not their first. The player won $500 on a Lady Luck scratcher just weeks prior and motivated the player to try their luck again.

"We're thrilled for our big $500,000 scratcher winner, Jackpot's first big scratcher winner in Ohio since launching the offering in October," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. "There is nothing like the instant gratification of a winning scratcher, which makes the win that much more satisfying. While this is our first big scratcher winner in the state, it's likely only a matter of time until there are more, especially given our recent partnership with 7-Eleven in Ohio."

Currently live in seven states with more coming, Jackpot.com has significantly invested in responsible gaming protocols by allowing customers to set spend limits and default limits on daily deposits, all while providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot.com is also the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

