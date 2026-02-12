Local collaboration focuses on protecting children before tragedy strikes

"A few years ago, we lost a student in a tragic car accident because they were not secured properly," said Heather Franks, principal at La Vega Primary. "That loss changed us. It's been our mission to do everything we can to keep our students safe. So, partnering with Daniel Stark has made this opportunity a true blessing for our families."

Recognizing that safety policies are most effective when families are supported, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers provided booster seats for students who needed them, helping remove barriers and ensuring families could meet safety expectations.

"When you see firsthand how a serious crash can affect someone physically, emotionally, and professionally, it reinforces why prevention has to be part of our mission," said Spencer Smith, attorney at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers. "If we can help prevent those injuries from ever happening, that's an impact worth making."

Smith emphasized the importance of addressing safety before a crash occurs.

"Children are one of the most vulnerable groups," he added. "They can't provide these safety tools for themselves, which is why partnerships like this matter. By working with schools that put students first, we can help protect kids before something goes wrong."

The partnership also serves as an early safety message for students and families.

"We're excited to work with Daniel Stark because safety is central to what they do," Franks added. "It's the perfect opportunity to reinforce for our youngest students just how important it is to stay safe when riding in the car with their families."

The initiative highlights the role schools, families, and community partners play in child passenger safety. Through efforts like this, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers continues to invest in prevention-focused initiatives across Texas.

