Removing Barriers to Safe Driving for Austin Students

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers Launches Drive Smart Scholarship Program

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers has launched the Daniel Stark Drive Smart Scholarship, a new initiative designed to remove financial barriers that prevent students from accessing professional driver education.

In 2025, 19 people between the ages of 16 and 25 died in Austin traffic crashes. In response, Drive Smart emphasizes roadway safety and injury prevention, equipping young drivers with the skills and training to drive responsibly.

Patriot Driving Academy in Georgetown, Texas, is the first certified driving school to partner in the Drive Smart scholarship program. This marks the beginning of a broader expansion, as Daniel Stark seeks additional driving schools across the state that share the firm's mission of delivering high-quality driver education and strengthening roadway safety.

"We are excited to partner with Daniel Stark in providing an opportunity for students who may not otherwise be able to afford professional driver training," said Maddison Rios, owner of Patriot Driving Academy. "Access to professional driver education is critical for helping students build not only technical driving skills, but also the judgment, responsibility, and confidence needed to navigate the road safely."

The scholarship covers the cost of basic driver education at certified, Daniel Stark-approved partner driving schools. Eligible students must demonstrate financial need, be enrolled in high school or the equivalent, and commit to completing the driver education program.

"Too often, we see young drivers involved in preventable crashes," said Brad Russell, attorney at Daniel Stark. "Proper training can make a life-saving difference. Through Drive Smart, we're investing in accident prevention and helping families feel confident that their teens are prepared for the responsibility of driving."

The Drive Smart Scholarship program reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to community safety and injury prevention.

The firm is actively seeking additional certified driving school partners across Texas to expand access to the program. Schools that share a commitment to protection, prevention, and community safety are encouraged to participate.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, the application process, or how to become a partner driving school, visit Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

