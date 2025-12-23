Texas Holiday DUI Crashes Increase

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers Calls for Safer Roads

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is reminding drivers across Texas that one poor decision behind the wheel can have life-altering consequences. With holiday parties and travel on the rise, impaired driving remains a leading cause of collisions statewide.

Holiday travel and impaired driving collide on Texas roadways, where December remains the deadliest month for DUI crashes.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), December had the highest number of crashes caused by drunk drivers last year. In Texas, there were more than 2,000 drunk driving crashes during the 2024 holiday season, highlighting the continued risk on Texas roads. TxDOT kicked off its State Highway 6 improvement project in Bryan on Dec. 1, and with longer delays, tighter lanes, and construction crews present, drivers need to be especially alert and responsible behind the wheel.

"During the holidays, we often see an uptick in impaired driving incidents," said Chris Diamond, attorney at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers. "It's truly devastating because these are real people — thousands of families grieving the loss of a loved one. Holidays will never be the same. Their lives will never be the same. At Daniel Stark, we've seen firsthand how quickly one poor choice can change everything, and we're committed to helping victims and educating our communities to prevent these tragedies."

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers has a long-standing commitment to road safety and community education. Through outreach initiatives with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, partnerships with Allie's Way, and public awareness campaigns, the firm works year-round to promote safe driving and prevent impaired driving incidents across Texas.

"A DWI can cost upward of $20,000," Diamond said. "What's an Uber these days — twenty bucks? The decision is simple, but you have to be willing to make the right choice for yourself and for others on the road."

As Texans celebrate the holidays, Daniel Stark urges everyone to plan ahead: designate a sober driver, use rideshare services, and make safe choices. Because on Texas roads, one decision can truly change everything.

