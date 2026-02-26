Pet Supplies Plus Continues to Raise the Bar in Customer Service, Earns Bronze Stevie® Award

National Pet Retailer Earns Top Recognition in 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the nation's largest pet retail franchise, has won a Bronze Stevie® Award for customer service success – further reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering personalized, neighbor-first service in communities across the country.

A team member assists a neighbor at Pet Supplies Plus, reflecting the personalized, neighbor-first customer service that earned the brand a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 20th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

This recognition reflects Pet Supplies Plus's sustained commitment to delivering personalized, expert-driven service across more than 725 locally owned and corporate stores nationwide. For the third consecutive year, the brand earned a spot on Forbes' 2026 Best Customer Service list, securing the No. 1 ranking in the pet care category and outperforming major national competitors.

"Customer service is at the core of who Pet Supplies Plus is," said Chris Rowland, CEO, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "We're here to make pet ownership simpler, more enjoyable, and more connected to the community around you – and this award is a testament to the thousands of team members across our system who show up for their neighbors every single day."

The brand's ongoing investment in team member training equips store neighbors with deep expertise in pet nutrition, wellness, and behavior, empowering them to offer tailored guidance that builds lasting customer relationships — a level of service that online retailers cannot replicate. Community impact is equally significant. Through ongoing partnerships with local rescues and shelters, Pet Supplies Plus and sister brand Wag N' Wash have continued to drive meaningful impact in 2026, building on more than 19,300 successful adoptions and advancing their collective commitment to connecting pets with loving homes nationwide.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Entries were considered in more than 100 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 70 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; more than 20 categories for AI in sales and customer service including Customer Service AI Trainer or Specialist of the Year, AI & Tech-Focused Customer Service Team of the Year, Best Use of AI Integration in Contact Centers, and Sales AI Trainer or Specialist of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include SOCAP International and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, 847.945.1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus