Local Dignitaries Celebrate LuminoCity's Dino Safari Festival at Westfield Montgomery Mall

Grand Opening Ceremony Kicks Off a Must-Visit Summer Event Through August 4th, 2024

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival Inc. (LuminoCity), a women and minority-owned light sculpture festival, recently held a grand opening for its Dino Safari Festival in Montgomery County, Maryland. This festival runs now through August 4, 2024, at the Westfield Montgomery Mall, located at 7101 Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda, MD. The festival is open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite.

Councilmember Evan Glass, Council President Andrew Friedson, John Baiata of LuminoCity and Councilmember Will Jawando

As part of the grand opening, a ceremony was held with speeches given by local officials including:

"Thank you for the imagination, thank you for the inspiration, and it's amazing to see the extraordinary execution of Luminocity." Said Andrew Friedson, Council President of District 1, during his speech.

The festival combines education and entertainment, featuring rides and attractions including the Dino Speedway, T-Rex Thrill Experience, Jungle Explorer Playground, Dino Carousel, and Oviraptor Ride, making it a perfect family-friendly outing.

Local organizations including the National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) also attended, bringing out children and families that otherwise might not have been able to attend and experience the magical moments and smiles the festival brings.

"Our return to Maryland was a fantastic celebration," said Xiaoyi Chen, Founder of LuminoCity. "We are thankful for the support from local officials, and the organizations in which we partner with. We know the community will enjoy our new attractions that guarantee fun for all ages."

Ticket Information

Dates: July 4 - August 4, 2024

July 4 - August 4, 2024 Location: Westfield Montgomery Mall, Bethesda, Maryland

Westfield Montgomery Mall, Hours: Monday to Thursday, 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. ; Friday to Sunday, 5:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, ; Friday to Sunday, Tickets: Available online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite

Available online at luminocityfestival.com or onsite Pricing: $16 - $20 per person; children 3 and under free

$16 - per person; children 3 and under free Accessibility: ADA-compliant and stroller-friendly

About LuminoCity Festival

LuminoCity was created to offer unforgettable experiences through light and imagination. They transform creative thoughts into illuminating works of light and color. Each year, they introduce new and unique pieces of art to their festivals, including LuminoCity, Holiday Lights, and Dino Safari. For more information, visit luminocityfestival.com.

