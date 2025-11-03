LuminoCity's 2025 Holiday Lights Festival Returns to East Meadow with More Magic and Wonder from Nov. 7th, 2025, to Jan. 1st, 2026

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LuminoCity Festival (LuminoCity) is thrilled to announce its wildly popular and enduring holiday lights extravaganza will return to Nassau County's Eisenhower Park with an all new theme and attractions. This year's theme, "Fantasy Winter Fairyland," offers 14 acres of dazzling lights, towering sculptures, and endless photo ops in one of the largest immersive walk-through light festivals in the United States.

LuminoCity Festival

"Each time we return to this remarkable venue is yet another opportunity to deliver on a promise we renew annually: to create indelible holiday memories for each and every one of our guests," said Xiaoyi Chen, founder and CEO of LuminoCity. "We are proud to partner with Nassau County once more to present this showcase event, and are beyond thrilled that it has become a tradition for so many in the community. Long Island is our home, and there is no place like home for the holidays!"

Among the many attractions this year is a spectacular, fifty-foot "Castle in the Sky," one of the tallest light sculptures in North America, a four-story high Christmas tree, and millions of LED lights - enough to blanket the Brooklyn Bridge! The festival will again feature winning submissions from the annual Lumi's Utopia children's art initiative, one now in its fifth year and in partnership with the Long Island Children's Museum that transforms hand drawn creations into dazzlingly re-imagined 3D light sculptures.

"I am proud to welcome LuminoCity's Holiday Lights Festival back to Nassau County's Eisenhower Park for the 2025 winter season," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "Each year, this spectacular attraction draws tens of thousands of visitors from across Long Island and beyond, boosting our local economy and showcasing Nassau County as a premier destination for family-friendly events. Whether you're a lifelong resident or visiting for the first time, I invite everyone to come experience the magic of LuminoCity right here in Eisenhower Park."

The Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park is the company's longest running, signature event, with over 160,000 guests having attended since its inception in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.luminocityfestival.com/ .

Media interested in attending an Opening Ceremony on November 7th or for general inquiries please email: [email protected] . Media assets can be found here.

