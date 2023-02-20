Local Entrepreneur Brings Capriotti's to North Wales

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in North Wales

NORTH WALES, Pa., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in North Wales, Pa., at 467 North Sumneytown Pike on February 20. Capriotti's brings the North Wales community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak, made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers, breakfast and Cap's fries. The North Wales Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the North Wales community.

After being a frequent diner at Capriotti's, Chris Shimer decided it was time to turn his passion for sandwiches into a career in October 2020 when he opened a Capriotti's take-out location in Philadelphia. Now two years later, Shimer will open and operate his fourth location of the award-winning sandwich shop.

"My goal is for Capriotti's to become the go-to spot for the local community to get lunch and dinner," said Shimer. "Capriotti's is known for its premium ingredients and tasty sandwich combinations and I'm happy to expand our availability to the North Wales community."

North Wales Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The North Wales Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in North Wales offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties to the Super Bowl, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Monday through Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 443-386-6135.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

