Local Entrepreneur Brings Light to Naples Community with New Blingle! Franchise

NAPLES, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, announced today its newest location in Naples, Fla., their fifth in the Sunshine state, that is owned and operated by Cheryl Alker. The Greater Naples team opened its doors earlier this winter and is already experiencing high demand.

An entrepreneur since she turned 21-years-old, Alker, a native of the United Kingdom (UK), spent the vast majority of her career in the health and wellness industry, working directly with consumers and managing a team of wellness professionals. Her work continued when she moved with her husband and two children to the states 20 years ago.

Having taken some time to give back by volunteering for a dog rescue charity over recent years, Alker realized she was not ready to retire, in fact quite the opposite, she was ready for a new adventure that would harness her years of experience as a business owner and her deep-rooted design and home improvement passion.

Like many, Alker noticed that in many cases attention to detail was lacking in the service industry and she felt ready to bring her "customer first" mentality to a local business. She believes in clear communication, arriving at the scheduled time, finishing a project in a timely manner and always surpassing the customers' expectations.

"When doing research, I came across Blingle! and saw it as a brand that I could really getting immersed in," said Alker. "The lighting industry as a whole is very uplifting, be it holiday, landscape or the amazing technology of permanent, it is not a need but a want. This is a joyful purchase that brings happiness to clients. I am looking forward to bringing my eye to detail and design flair to customers and literally lighting up the Greater Naples community."

Having moved from the UK many years ago, Alker is no stranger to the hard work and perseverance of starting something new, and together with her talented team, she is ready to grow Blingle! with the same mindset and make an impact. Alker will serve the Greater Naples area, working from Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island all the way down to Marco Island.

"We are excited to welcome Cheryl to the Blingle! family," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and service that we have to offer to the Greater Naples community is a great opportunity."

To learn more about Blingle!, please visit: blingle.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle!, please visit https://www.blingle.com/.

