Local Entrepreneur Brings the Second Marco's Pizza to St. Augustine, FL

Locally-Owned Eatery Yearns to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious Pizza and More

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's oldest community, St. Augustine, FL, will now be home to the newest Marco's Pizza on February 20. Located at 230 Plaza Blvd., pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to St. Augustine is the new owner and resident Clayton Kryvicky. Kryvicky has worked in the private aviation industry as a business analyst for the last several years, but has always had a goal to own a business. Kryvicky comes from a family of entrepreneurs and was introduced to Marco's Pizza through a relative. After researching the company and the product, and being impressed by both, he felt confident about opening his own location in St. Augustine. Originally from Southwest Florida, Kryvicky is thrilled to be opening a location in his home state. After living in St. Augustine for a year, Kryvicky has developed a strong connection to the community and is glad to call the area his home. His new Marco's Pizza will be a vessel for community growth. With such a strong connection to the community, Kryvicky is looking forward to providing his neighbors with the fresh, high-quality ingredients Marco's Pizza is known for.

"The St. Augustine community will see that Marco's Pizza stands out for its high-quality pizza and is known for its dough made from scratch, freshly mixed herbs and spices for the sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses," said Kryvicky. "The pizza itself is my personal favorite. Marco's doesn't compromise on quality, which goes back to the Italian founder's standards of freshness, taste, and quality."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's also meets consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences by offering Cauliflower Crust pizza and Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Beyond its delicious pizza, Marco's Pizza is known for its involvement with the communities it serves. The Marco's Pizza Foundation is an extension of the brand's mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars: School & Education, Hunger Prevention & Nutrition, Workforce Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, St. Augustine pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location in St. Augustine, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call 239-777-9503 if you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States*. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 34 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 "Franchise 500" ranking. Other recent accolades include a high ranking on Newsweek's 2023 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured six consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

**Marco's Pizza is one of America's Top 10 Favorite QSR Brands according to the 2022 Market Force Information Study.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, [email protected], 847-945-1300

SOURCE Marco's Pizza