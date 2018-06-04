Local Entrepreneur Opens Always Best Care of Newport Beach

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in Newport Beach, California. In addition to Newport Beach / Newport Coast Area, the new senior care agency will provide services to several communities in the area, such as Laguna Woods, Corona Del Mar, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley. Always Best Care of Newport Beach is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Phuong Nguyen, who plans to create 25 to 30 new jobs in the community during her first year of operation.

"Always Best Care gives me the opportunity to run a business that serves a greater purpose and meets the growing healthcare needs of the aging community," said Nguyen. "Given the company's longstanding reputation in the industry, I am confident Newport Beach families will benefit from our award-winning services. I look forward to serving the community for many years to come."

As a Vietnam native, Nguyen has more than 15 years of human resource experience in the title insurance and real estate industry. In addition, she has managed mergers and acquisitions for a Fortune 500 company. Nguyen's passion and dedication to helping others led her to become an Always Best Care franchise owner.

"Phuong exudes dedication and professionalism in her work, and her strong expertise will allow her to match the best caregivers with clientele of different needs and personalities," said Jake Brown, CEO of Always Best Care. "Each and every day, Always Best Care franchisees strive to bring a greater focus on individualized care and make a difference in the communities they serve. This is true of Phuong and we are very fortunate to be able to call her one of our franchisees."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three potential revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For more information on services available through Always Best Care of Newport Beach, or for a free evaluation, please call 714-686-5598, email pnguyen@abc-seniors.com or visit www.alwaysbestcare.com/ca/newport-beach/.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

