Local entrepreneur opens Caring Senior Service in Arlington

The homecare services company aims to help seniors enjoy the freedom of aging in place with personalized, non-medical home care services

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announces today that it has opened a new location owned and operated by a local entrepreneur in Arlington, Virginia.

Caring Senior Service of Arlington County is owned by Negar Haghkar. She hopes bringing the business to the community will address the unmet needs of many local families struggling to find quality and compassionate care services for seniors.

Owned and operated by Negar Haghkar (pictured), Caring Senior Service announces today that it has opened a new location in Arlington, Virginia

"I noticed a gap in the availability of quality senior homecare services in our community and felt that we had to do better," Haghkar said. "There is a growing demand from seniors to spend their golden years in familiar surroundings close to their loved ones, and my hope is that we can make a positive impact in the Arlington community by helping more seniors maintain their independence and quality of life."

Haghkar's leadership is characterized by her ability to cultivate strong, trusting relationships with both seniors and her team of caregivers. Her personal experience with aging family members is a source of motivation and inspiration to provide the Arlington community with the highest quality of senior homecare service.

"Negar is passionate, motivated and dedicated to the continuous improvement of her team, ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide exceptional service to her clients," said Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter. "Her commitment to providing exceptional service through empathy and compassion aligns perfectly with Caring Senior Service's goal that every senior should be able to maintain a happy, healthy lifestyle at home."

Caring Senior Service of Arlington County is located at 1950 Old Gallows Rd # 550, Vienna, VA 22182. It offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance.

For more information, call (571)-202-7683 or visit https://caringseniorservice.com/arlington/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called "Close the Gap in Senior Care" to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

