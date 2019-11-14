Local Entrepreneurs Open Always Best Care of Charleston and Mount Pleasant

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in South Carolina. The new agency is owned and operated by local husband and wife team, Rick and Christine Johnson. Located at 1064 Gardner Road, Suite 310, Always Best Care of Charleston and Mount Pleasant will provide senior care services to several communities including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, James Island, Johns Island, Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island.

"We've expanded quite well in South Carolina and we're excited to open our eighth location in the state," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "We're grateful to partner with Rick and Christine. Their dedication to high quality service paired with a successful business track record only validates our confidence that they'll provide premium service to the residents across Charleston county. We look forward to watching them grow and enjoy success in this market."

Prior to Always Best Care, the Johnson's owned and operated University Outpost, an off-campus bookstore serving James Madison University, for nearly three decades. Both Rick and Christine hold bachelor's degrees from James Madison University. Rick earned his degree in business and Christine earned her degree in biology. Having relocated their family to the Charleston area in 2017, their combined expertise and experience of running a successful small business will prove to be a significant asset to their newest business endeavor.

"Charleston is one of the most popular cities on the east coast for senior retirees and my family and I are very passionate about improving the quality of life for those who need quality care, assistance or companionship during the later stages of their life," said Christine Johnson. "The Always Best Care business model is equipped with a solid mission and presents an opportunity for economic growth. We look forward to working alongside our amazing staff and caregivers to provide our local community with a premium senior care option."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living referral services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Charleston and Mount Pleasant, or for a free evaluation, please call (843) 996-4498, email cjohnson@abc-seniors.com and visit ABC-Charleston.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Bear

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cbear@fish-consulting.com

