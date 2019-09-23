Local Entrepreneurs Open Always Best Care of Greater Ann Arbor

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The new agency is owned and operated by local husband-and wife team of 30 years, Sam and Kathy Mastantuono. Located at 40800 Five Mile Road Suite C, Always Best Care of Greater Ann Arbor will provide senior care services to several communities including Greater Ann Arbor, Plymouth, Ypsilanti, Dexter, Superior Township and Pittsfield.

"We're ecstatic to welcome Sam and Kathy to the Always Best Care family as they spearhead the brand's growth in the Ann Arbor area, marking our fifth location across the state of Michigan," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Sam and Kathy have a remarkable professional background that perfectly aligns with Always Best Care's proven business model. We look forward to their success as they capitalize on their knowledge of the industry, along with the strong relationships they've formed over the years with professionals in their community. We know that the residents of Greater Ann Arbor area are in good hands, and we're proud to be part of their journey."

Sam is a registered nurse, previously working in the emergency department at a hospital as well as at skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. Kathy earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Together, the Mastantuono's entrepreneurial spirit inspired them to launch The KPM Group in 1989, a recruiting and staffing agency where Sam and Kathy have managed and assisted in staffing many of metro Detroit's corporations and businesses. Their combined areas of expertise, decades of experience in the medical field and staffing industry, as well as personal experience as caregivers will prove valuable as the Mastantuono's bring a much needed senior care service to the local community.

"Sam and I served as the primary caregivers for our aging parents and have experienced first-hand the urgent process of identifying the right care for them," said Kathy. "Understanding the sensitivity around the process, we recognized the critical need for quality senior care services in the area. As local entrepreneurs, we continuously strive to make a positive difference in our community. We're thrilled to now bring these services locally and offer ourselves as a resource for families in need of assistance for their loved ones."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care, assisted living placement services and skilled home health care, and is the only senior services franchise system that combines the three to create three separate revenue streams for its franchisees. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care now being phased in throughout the country.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Greater Ann Arbor, or for a free evaluation, please call (734) 293-1340, email smastantuono@abc-seniors.com and visit AlwaysBestCare.com/MI/Ann-Arbor .

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is the only absolutely free national telephone reassurance program of its kind anywhere in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

