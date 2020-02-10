Local Entrepreneurs Open Always Best Care Of West And Central El Paso

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that it has opened its newest franchise in El Paso, Texas. Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso mark's the company's ninth location across the Lone Star State and provides senior care services to several communities including El Paso, Canutillo, Vinton and surrounding areas. The new agency is owned and operated by Carlos Camacho Jr. and his wife Karla.

"The Camacho's bring a deep passion for improving the quality of life for those in need in their hometown, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Always Best Care family," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "Their combined experience in business, coupled with their compassion and dedication to helping others will be invaluable to the communities across El Paso, Canutillo and Vinton."

Natives to the El Paso area, the husband-and-wife team was looking for a new business endeavor together that can serve their community in a positive way. Carlos brings more than two decades of experience in engineering and management, specifically with roles in operations, production and quality services, working directly with people. Throughout the course of his career, he's learned the value of creating respected relationships for his clientele, which will be integral to his new role with Always Best Care. Prior to opening the senior care agency, Carlos' wife, Karla led a career within the education industry for over 20 years, and will be overseeing the agency's billing, payroll and bookkeeping. Carlos' mother, Grace, will be serving as the administrator of the agency, utilizing her 35 years of experience as a social worker. The family-owned and operated business will provide a quality senior care option to local citizens.

"El Paso is my hometown; I love this city and once I learned about the opportunity to bring the Always Best Care legacy here to assist families and their loved ones with a much-needed service, I couldn't pass it up," said Carlos. "It has always been important to me that any business I work with aligns with my values, and everything Always Best Care stands for does just that. The brand has made the transition into entrepreneurship a seamless one and continues to be a resource for all of our business' needs. We're extremely excited to be a home care provider for our community."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral services. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 200 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada.

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and assisted living finder and referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of West and Central El Paso, or for a free evaluation, please call (915) 250-0177, email ccamacho@abc-seniors.com and visit alwaysbestcareWElPaso.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care assists seniors with a wide range of illnesses and personal needs, and currently provides more than 4 million hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers an exclusive program called Always in Touch, a telephone reassurance program that provides a daily phone call to seniors and disabled adults who are living alone and have limited contact with the outside world. Always in Touch is a free national telephone reassurance program offered in the USA and Canada. For more information on Always in Touch, or to request an application, visit www.Always-In-Touch.com.

