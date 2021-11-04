Local Friends Bring Pittsburgh's First Capriotti's Location to "The O"

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Pittsburgh at 3903 Forbes Ave. on Monday, November 8. Capriotti's brings the Pittsburgh community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Pittsburgh Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Pittsburgh community.

The new location is locally owned and operated by two friends, Jeremy Tuckfelt and Brian Manni. The two met through their business ventures 12 years ago and have remained best friends since. Jeremy first got a taste of Capriotti's while attending The University of Delaware, where his interest in the brand grew. Years later, Jeremy's visit to Capriotti's on Wilshire in Los Angeles re-sparked his interest to own a location, and soon after brought the idea to Brian. After signing a multi-unit deal, the two are set to open their first location in the historic Original Hot Dog Shop building bringing a new taste to "the O."

"We are honored to be able to open up an award-winning sandwich shop in a historic location that has seen 70 years of happy visitors," said Tuckfelt. "We are excited to introduce Capriotti's to the Pittsburgh community and hope to live up to the long history that came before us. We know the community will love the high-quality, diverse options that Capriotti's has to offer."

Pittsburgh Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Pittsburgh offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 412-586-7383.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

