Local Health Plan Hosts Pink Stops in Breast Cancer Awareness Month Event

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even in the face of COVID-19, the Inland Empire will continue Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, thanks to the American Cancer Society-Inland Empire. To raise funds for breast cancer research, the organization has reimagined their annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k event, transforming it into a socially safe Pink & Go Seek scavenger hunt. In support of this event, on October 17, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) will provide a $2,500 sponsorship and will host three Scavenger "Pink Stops" in the Inland Empire.

IEHP was a proud sponsor and participant at last year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event and is thrilled to continue participation at this year's reimagined and socially safe Pink & Go Seek scavenger hunt.

In addition to raising funds for breast cancer research, the American Cancer Society-Inland Empire's annual events raise funds to educate the community about breast cancer, prevention, celebrate survivors and honor those taken by breast cancer. Solely dependent on public contributions, the American Cancer Society also provides programs that support people battling cancer.

"For the first time ever, our mission is at risk because of COVID-19," said Julie Pizzitola, American Cancer Society sr. community development manager. "The real possibility of not being able to fund our lifesaving services and programs like our Road to Recovery Program, a free service that provides patient transportation to treatment appointments, is in real danger."

IEHP's three Pink & Go Seek participating locations include the plan's three Community Resource Centers, located in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Victorville. All participating "Pink Stops" will be a drive-thru style stop or provide an area where social distancing can take place. "Pink Stops" may provide participants with photo ops, giveaways and more.

"We have to pivot and adjust in the way we support our local partners and communities, but we will not let COVID-19 stop us from supporting this annual event," said Carmen Ramirez, IEHP community health manager. "We're so thankful for partners like the American Cancer Society - Inland Empire for making this event happen and allowing us to continue our efforts to fight cancer, together."

Community residents and participating sponsors are invited to sign up and participate. For more information visit MakingStridesWalk.org/InlandEmpire.

