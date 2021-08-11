Local Health Plan Named a Model in California's Master Plan for Aging

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By the year 2030, California's 65-and-over demographic is projected to grow to 10.8 million, making up a quarter of the state's population. Focusing on building a "California for All Ages" that supports older residents, the state published a Master Plan for Aging (MPA), referencing Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) as a model for "Healthcare Reimagined" in the MPA's Local Playbook.

Outlining IEHP's current work supporting seniors through multidisciplinary care coordinators, exercise programs for seniors at IEHP Community Resource Centers, and individual care plans offering Alzheimer's and Dementia screenings, California's MPA Local Playbook details seven "plays" local governments and communities can reference in their own efforts to promote age and disability-friendly communities.

"Accessible communities, regardless of age, are critical to sustaining vibrant health," said Shelly LaMaster, IEHP Director of Integrated Care. "We're thrilled that our work to support our local 65-and-over population over the last 25 years has benefitted seniors across California, and we are happy to share and support the initiatives any way we can. We are especially grateful to implement our MPA efforts even further, alongside a committed group of partners, here in the Inland Empire."

IEHP is also taking an active role in implementing a localized MPA effort, partnering and collaborating with the Inland Empire Long-Term Services and Supports (IELTSS) Coalition. The health plan has partnered with the coalition for a virtual meeting to engage and educate local elected officials and service providers on the MPA and select MPA initiatives to implement.

"Building sustainable, strong and healthy communities requires consistent effort from our local leaders," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP Interim Chief Medical Officer, who spoke at the IELTSS Coalition virtual meeting earlier this week. "Working together, we're able to identify the unique needs of our older residents in the I.E. and build effective solutions that will benefit generations to come."

In addition to "Healthcare Reimagined," the MPA outlines four additional goals including: housing for all, inclusion & equity not isolation, caregiving that works, and affordable aging.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic is a tragic reminder of how vulnerable our older populations are and how critical a Master Plan for Aging is," said Jeanna Kendrick, IEHP Senior Director of Care Integration. "Working together to make health and well-being priorities for our senior population is truly a benefit for all Californians, who deserve to age in the healthiest way possible. We're looking forward to continuing and sharing our work in the I.E. and across the state to help make this a reality."

To learn more about the MPA, visit mpa.aging.ca.gov.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

