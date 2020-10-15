Local Health Plan Organizes Drive-In Movie Events with Community Partners

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Among many norms being missed during the COVID-19 pandemic are movie theaters. While traditional theaters remain closed, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is working to offer a safe sense of community and connectivity by organizing and sponsoring free Drive-In Movie Nights for members, social service essential workers, and the greater community.

In September, IEHP organized 4 Drive-In Movie Nights for plan members. Hosted at San Manual Stadium in San Bernardino, Disney's Coco and Black Panther were screened in both English and Spanish. Hundreds of members have attended the events, inspiring the plan to seek additional screening opportunities for the broader community and organize a Drive-In Movie Night for social service essential workers, to thank them for their commitment and continued dedication to the community during the pandemic.

"The need for social services has tremendously increased during this pandemic," said Dr. Gabriel Uribe, IEHP Director of Community Health. "There are no words worthy enough to describe the gratitude we have for the work our community partners have invested during this time. Between managing food banks, organizing drive-thru events, offering technology resources and more, they have all shown up for Inland Empire residents in one way or another. We are so proud and thankful to be able to host an upcoming event honoring their support and commitment to the community."

Working to expand the reach of the positive impacts these events offer, IEHP will also provide sponsorships to various community partners, Like Free Mom Hugs, to host their own Drive-In Movie Nights.

"Just as our partners have pivoted and adjusted to continue serving our members and communities during this time, IEHP has, too," said Dr. Uribe. "Movie theaters may be closed, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy movies safely, together."

To maintain a safe and healthy event environment for all Drive-In Movie Night attendees, pre-registration, masks and social distancing are required.

For more information on Drive-In Movie Nights, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

