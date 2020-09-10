Local Hero from Montana Wins National Suicide Prevention Award

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization declares September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day where around the world, people and organizations raise awareness that suicide can be prevented. To create awareness and honor those working to prevent this tragic loss of life, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention presented volunteer advocate and Helena, Montana resident Jennifer Preble with the national Sandy Martin Grassroots Field Advocate of the Year Award at the annual Allies in Action Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 10. As a Field Ambassador, Ms. Preble worked tirelessly to improve the health care system and increase access for those who struggle with their mental health.

"Jen Preble is a passionate suicide prevention hero working to make the lives of Montana better every day. We are proud to present her with this prestigious award which she earned through her hard work and dedication. She is a true lifesaver and grassroots leader in AFSP's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said Robert Gebbia, AFSP CEO.

As Chair of the AFSP Montana Chapter Public Policy & Advocacy Committee, Jen is a voice for mental health and suicide prevention. As a Member of the AFSP National Public Policy Council, she has shared her knowledge and expertise as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and positively influenced the Council's efforts. Jen has made an impact legislatively on the nation level and across the state of Montana. She is a true embodiment of AFSP's mission, to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The Sandy Martin Grassroots Field Advocate of the Year Award recognizes volunteer Field Advocates who have devoted their time to working with public officials, networking with state and local agencies and organizations, recruiting others to work for the cause, and furthering AFSP's public policy priorities. The online awards ceremony included volunteers who have lost loved ones to suicide or who have their own lived experience of a suicide attempt, along with mental health professionals, suicide prevention allies, members of Congress and their staff, and other leaders in the field. This awards ceremony coincides with a campaign AFSP is championing for National Suicide Prevention Week (September 6-12), the #KeepGoing campaign.

To learn about the other award winners, visit: afsp2020advocacyawards.attendease.com.

Suicide in Montana

Suicide is a leading, yet preventable public health problem in Montana. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-44 and the 4th leading cause for residents ages 45-54 in Montana, and the 8th leading cause of death overall. More than three times as many people died by suicide in Montana in 2018 than in alcohol related motor vehicle accidents.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

