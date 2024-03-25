Local pest control company rebrands as Yard Patrol Pros Charleston

Local owner Nate Van Valkenburg offers area residents eco-friendly relief from mosquitos, sand flies and other "noseeums"

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Mozzie Dome owner Nate Van Valkenburg announced today that his company has rebranded as Yard Patrol Pros Charleston and will offer area residents effective and eco-friendly options to keep outdoor pests at bay this summer.

Yard Patrol Pros Charleston owner Nate Van Valkenburg offers Charleston residents environmentally friendly relief from mosquitos, sand flies and other biting insects.

Earlier this month, the pest control company's parent organization, HomeFront Brands, a property service franchise platform comprising five emerging brands, announced the rebranding to Yard Patrol Pros to highlight the company's natural and barrier treatments. Van Valkenburg's office is one of the first franchise locations to make the switch.

"We're pleased to offer outdoor pest solutions that keep properties safe from biting insects without compromising the safety and health of the property owners and their guests, pets or children," Van Valkenburg said. "In Charleston, we have a lot of concern with midges and sand flies. These pests leave itchy and irritating bites that can last for days. Yard Patrol Pros Charleston wants to eliminate these threats so residents and tourists can enjoy all the outdoor activities we have to offer."

Yard Patrol Pros is Van Valkenburg's third HomeFront Brands venture. He also owns Window Hero Charleston and The Designery Charleston.

Van Valkenburg was awarded HomeFront Brands' Top Producer of the Year for both franchise outlets at the franchisor's annual convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, this past November. This award is presented to the franchisee who shows unwavering dedication to success and an unmatched ability to drive revenue.

"Being a multi-unit franchise owner with HomeFront Brands has allowed me to provide the Charleston area with a variety of property services that are necessary for improved living," he said. "Yard Patrol Pros is a wonderful extension of that service suite."

Yard Patrol Pros Charleston serves Charleston, Folly Beach, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Isle of Palms, James Island, Kiawah Island, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Seabrook Island, Sullivan's Island and Summerville.

For more information about Yard Patrol Pros Charleston, visit https://yardpatrolpros.com/locations/charleston/.

About Yard Patrol Pros

Yard Patrol Pros, formerly Mozzie Dome, offers safe and environmentally-friendly protection against mosquitos and other biting insects. The company's mission is to use the most effective standard solutions while sourcing all-natural treatment options to keep homes, families and properties safe. Yard Patrol Pros wants to give its customers alternatives so they never have to choose between mosquito bites and harsh chemicals. For more information about Yard Patrol Pros, visit https://yardpatrolpros.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

