Local School to Host Open House, Pep Rally for School Choice Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Leonard Community School will celebrate School Choice Week with an all-day open house and a pep rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Students, parents, and community members are invited to stop by the open house between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. or between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to learn more about what makes St. Leonard a unique learning environment.

The open house will take place at the school and feature a 2 p.m. pep rally with a student performance of the official National School Choice Week dance. The event also will include remarks by Principal Mary Parola and opportunities for parents to dialogue about their children's educational needs.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The celebration will help us highlight our school and discuss with our community how we can meet the needs of all students," said Principal Mary Parola.

St. Leonard Community School, located at 440 Zorn Ave., is a Catholic school serving students in grades pre-K-8. St. Leonard Community School's motto is "small classes, big future."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

