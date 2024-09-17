Local Small Business Owner Now Offers Select PostalAnnex Shipping & Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading packing and shipping franchisors, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Helena, MT. This new store is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to get more done in one stop.

Located in Helena Ink and Toner at 1827 11th Ave., this new PostalAnnex store will offer a comprehensive array of services, including private mailbox rental, shredding and shipping via major carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS for more ways to ship. Additionally, the center will offer copy and printing services, as well as packaging supplies and expert packing services.

"I'm looking forward to providing these services to the customers in our area," said Kirk Taylor, owner of PostalAnnex Helena, MT. "I saw that there was a need in the area for shipping services, especially with all three carriers, and PostalAnnex came up as a great opportunity."

Annex Brands, the parent company of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are thrilled that Kirk has decided to join our franchise family and offer select PostalAnnex shipping and office services," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "We look forward to seeing him continue our franchise's tradition of excellence, offering indispensable services to local businesses and residents."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 850 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24021, located in Helena Ink and Toner at 1827 11th Ave., Helena, MT 59601, and the services offered at the new Helena location, please visit www.postalannex.com/24021.

Its franchisees offer business services such as private mailbox rental, notary public service, shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, copy service, freight shipping of large, awkward, high-value or fragile items, custom packing solutions through individually tailored wooden crates, cartons, and more.

