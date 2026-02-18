New Owner of 21-Year-Old PostalAnnex in Eagle, Idaho Brings New Ideas to Expand Shipping, Office Services, and the Future of the Business

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Eagle, ID to new owner, Don Holladay. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex location for the last 21 years.

Located in Eagle Promenade at 2976 E. State St., Ste. 120, in Eagle, ID 83616, this PostalAnnex is adding a comprehensive array of services, including large format printing, fingerprinting, and passport photos. The location will also continue to offer shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I've spent most of my career in operations and building teams and systems that help businesses run better, and I was ready to bring that experience into something local and hands-on," said Holladay. "This location sits right at a key gateway for the surrounding communities, and I saw a great opportunity to build on what's already here and take it to the next level."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're pleased to celebrate the ongoing success of this PostalAnnex location as it enters a new chapter under Don's ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Transitions like this highlight the strength of our franchise model and the enduring impact our locations have within the communities they serve. We're excited to see him continue building on this foundation and growing with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #3038, located in Eagle Promenade at 2976 E. State St., Ste. 120, in Eagle, ID 83616, and the services offered at this Eagle, ID location, please visit www.postalannex.com/3038.

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Michelle McKee

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.