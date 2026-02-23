New Ownership of Pak Mail of 26 Years in Coral Springs, Florida Offers Shipping and Office Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Coral Springs, FL to new owner, Martin Lamaison. This is Lamaison's second Pak Mail location, a milestone that reinforces the brand's commitment to the community by ensuring continued access to the essential shipping and office services residents have relied on for the past 26 years.

Located inside the Sawgrass Center at 5944 Coral Ridge Dr., in Coral Springs, FL 33076, this Pak Mail is offering a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I'm incredibly excited to add this Pak Mail location in Coral Springs into my journey with the brand," said Lamaison. "Adding a second location is a proud milestone for me, and I'm looking forward to building on the great work already done here while continuing to serve the local community with the same care and commitment."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"The continued success of this Pak Mail location of 26 years speaks to the strength of our franchise system, and we're proud to see it move forward under Martin's ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Ownership transfers like this reaffirm the lasting impact our locations have within their communities. We're excited to support him as he carries that legacy forward and expands with the brand."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about Pak Mail, located inside the Sawgrass Center at 5944 Coral Ridge Dr., in Coral Springs, FL 33076, and the services offered at this Coral Springs, FL location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US561.

