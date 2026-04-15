Local Union 401 Confirms Loss of Three Members in Parking Garage Collapse

On Behalf of Local 401 Business Manager Kevin Boyle

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that Ironworkers Local Union 401 confirms the loss of three of our brothers, Stepan Shevchuk, Matthew Kane, and Mark Scott Jr. who lost their lives in the Grey's Ferry parking garage collapse.

Stepan, Matthew, and Mark were not only skilled ironworkers, but brothers, friends, and proud members of our Local 401 family. This tragedy is deeply felt across our union, the Philadelphia Building Trades, and the entire organized labor community. Their loss leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and worked alongside them.

We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, fellow members, and all those impacted by this devastating loss. During this incredibly difficult time, Local 401 stands united in grief and remains committed to ensuring that the families of our fallen brothers receive unwavering support, respect, and care.

We ask that the privacy of the families be honored without exception. Any intrusion upon their peace during this time of mourning is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

We also recognize and thank the members of Local 401 whose strength and solidarity have been evident in their support for one another and for the families. This is a testament to the brotherhood that defines our union.

We extend our sincere gratitude to Cherelle Parker, Mayor of Philadelphia, and her team—including Dom, Tiffany, and Adam—for their compassion, professionalism, and assistance in ensuring our members were treated with dignity.

We also thank Business Manager Ryan Boyer, and Philadelphia Building Trades Council, for his steadfast support and solidarity during this time. We extend our sincere appreciation to Bo Kushner and Precast Services Inc. for their continued partnership and support of strong union relationships.

Our appreciation extends to Donald Moore and the team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their partnership and compassion. As well as, Fire Commissioner, Jeffrey Thompson, and all members of the Philadelphia Fire Department, especially Squad #47, the PFD Special Operations Command and their liaisons for their swift response and unwavering dedication. The care and determination shown on scene made it clear that they were working as if they were recovering one of their own, and that compassion will never be forgotten.

We will honor Stepan, Matthew, and Mark not only in remembrance, but through our continued commitment to safety, solidarity, and looking out for one another every day.

At this time, Local Union 401 will not be making any further statement. All media inquiries to the local union hall will go unanswered as we respect the ongoing investigation and allow the families and our members the space to grieve. Any future updates will be provided at the appropriate time.

Kevin C. Boyle

Business Manager

Ironworkers Local Union No. 401

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union