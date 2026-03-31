Locality Acquires Deben to Advance Data-Driven Broadcast Planning and Accelerate Cross-Platform Local TV Strategy

The acquisition strengthens how broadcast advertising is planned and measured and supports a

more unified approach to cross-platform campaign execution

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the leading local TV advertising platform connecting brands to local audiences across broadcast and streaming, today announced the acquisition of Deben, a media planning software company focused on cross-channel planning and optimization. The acquisition adds advanced planning and optimization technology that strengthens data-driven broadcast media buying and expands how audience reach is evaluated and delivered across platforms.

Locality and Deben have previously collaborated, including in the joint launch of Collective in 2025, which enables national planning and activation across local TV. As part of the acquisition, Deben CEO Prasad Joglekar will join Locality as SVP of Data Science & Architecture, where he will play a key role in shaping the company's data strategy as Locality continues to scale its unified platform across broadcast and streaming.

The acquisition marks an important step in Locality's convergence strategy. By expanding data-driven broadcast planning and connecting those capabilities within Audience Engine, Locality's proprietary data platform, the company is strengthening its foundation for cross-platform campaign planning, measurement, and optimization.

"Acquiring and integrating Deben advances how local TV advertising is planned and executed," said Michael Collins, Locality CEO. "Advertisers need simpler ways to reach audiences as they move between linear and streaming and coordinate investment across media. Deben strengthens our ability to bring data and precision to broadcast planning, which is essential to making cross-platform strategy work at scale."

Joglekar added, "Local broadcast TV remains one of the most effective ways to reach large audiences and deliver meaningful impact. The opportunity is to bring the data-driven discipline we've seen across digital channels to broadcast, helping advertisers better understand how they're reaching audiences, reduce duplication, and make more informed decisions about how to allocate spend."

By incorporating Deben's planning technology into its broader platform, Locality is enhancing how campaigns are planned, measured, and optimized across broadcast and streaming, helping advertisers better understand reach, reduce duplication, and allocate spend more effectively.

Deben will also support Locality's broader convergence strategy by helping connect broadcast planning workflows, including its Darwin platform, with streaming activation through LocalX. Combined with Audience Engine, these capabilities enable a more connected planning approach, allowing a single audience strategy to be applied across the local TV ecosystem.

Locality's approach reflects its belief that convergence is the future of local TV advertising. By bringing greater data and precision to broadcast and aligning it with streaming, the company helps advertisers plan, activate, and measure campaigns more effectively across local markets.

For more information, visit locality.com.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's leading local TV advertising platform built for the converging world of broadcast and streaming, wholly owned by One Equity Partners. Operating across all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality brings together premium broadcast and streaming inventory, data, and technology into a single platform. Its proprietary technologies include LocalX for planning, buying, and measurement; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; Audience Engine, which transforms more than 25 billion local impressions into predictive audience insights; and Collective, which enables advertising planners and buyers to plan and activate across local TV at national scale with greater efficiency. Visit locality.com for more information.

About Deben

Deben is technology for modern media planning, purpose-built to unify fragmented data and channels into one scalable system. Its containerized software integrates seamlessly with existing data and technology stacks, blending syndicated data, log-level signals, media rates, and custom audiences to generate actionable plans. Designed to be cross-platform and multi-source, Deben evaluates linear, CTV, digital, addressable, and programmatic channels in a single environment. By combining automation with structured optimization, Deben transforms complexity into consistent, data-driven decision-making—enabling publishers, advertisers and agencies to focus on strategic priorities while driving better business outcomes. For more information, visit www.debenmedia.com.

SOURCE Locality Inc.